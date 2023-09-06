Two-car crash closes roadway

Nobody has been transported to the hospital at this time.(WSAZ)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The intersection of Virginia Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston is shut down after a crash, according to METRO 911 dispatchers.

Disaptchers say the crash was between two cars, one of them ending up on its side.

They said four people were taken to the hopsital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

