Two-car crash closes roadway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The intersection of Virginia Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston is shut down after a crash, according to METRO 911 dispatchers.

Disaptchers say the crash was between two cars, one of them ending up on its side.

They said four people were taken to the hopsital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.