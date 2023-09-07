2 men arrested in separate incidents at Huntington Mall

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man faces a number of charges after police say he broke into vehicles in the Huntington Mall parking lot during the last week.

Barboursville Police said, on Wednesday, the same suspect used a stolen credit card inside a mall store to buy items.

John Derrick Meade, who’s from Huntington, is charged with breaking and entering (auto), and fraudulent use of an access device (credit card). He also was wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Police say a search of Meade’s vehicle turned up several items that had been fraudulently purchased.

In an unrelated case, Barboursville Police arrested a man they say stole all the money from a tip jar at a mall restaurant and ran across the mall parking lot.

Alexis Jaramillo, of Huntington, is charged with larceny and obstructing an officer.

