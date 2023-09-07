In-person sports wagering launches in Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - Just in time for Thursday Night Football, sports betting has arrived in the commonwealth.

Kentucky officially launched in-person sports wagering, Thursday.

According to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, nearly a dozen retail locations have been approved to open a sports book. For a full list, click here.

Sandys Gaming and Racing in Ashland is one of those retail locations, but it remains under construction. As of now, Sandy’s Gaming plans to open their doors later this fall.

It’s a 74,000 square foot, $75,000,000 investment in the commonwealth of Kentucky. The building will feature more than seven hundred slot machines, a sports book and wagering lounge and two stages for live entertainment.

“There is something for everyone. We are going to have a great food and beverage menu with kitchen and spirits -- live entertainment across a variety of genres for live music in addition to the game and the sports actions. There are plenty of things to do,” Sandy’s Gaming and Racing President John Marshall said.

Kentuckians will be permitted to bet on sporting events approved by the Kentucky horse racing commission, including professional sports, sanctioned college sports, and events such as the Olympics among others.

The Kentucky state budgeting office estimates $23,000,000 in tax revenue per year from sports wagering. The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet says this revenue will be used to support the state’s permanent pension fund, help those with gambling problems and support administrative costs of sports wagering.

Mobile sports betting in Kentucky officially launches on Sept. 28.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.