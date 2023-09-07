Man dies in crash, mother and daughter injured

The crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. 52 near Kenova in Wayne County.
The crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. 52 near Kenova in Wayne County.(WSAZ)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A head-on crash near Kenova has left one person dead.

It happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 52 near Kenova, just north of Dock’s Creek Road.

According to the West Virginia State Police, Bryan Daniels was driving a Ford Fusion in the southbound lane when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane, hitting a Jeep Cherokee.

A female driver and her daughter in the Cherokee were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Daniels died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three killed in double-murder suicide in Fayette County, West Virginia.
Three killed in double murder/suicide
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Juvenile arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats
The crash is under investigation.
Troopers investigating deadly crash
Crews working to clear crash on I-64
I-64 East reopen in Boyd County
WSAZ Investigates | Making adjustments in high-scoring games
WSAZ Investigates | Schools make adjustments to high-scoring football games

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, September 7th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Trading heat for humidity & showers
First Warning Weather
Man indicted by grand jury on murder charge
Man indicted by grand jury on murder charge
2 men arrested in separate incidents at Huntington Mall
2 men arrested in separate incidents at Huntington Mall