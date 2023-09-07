Man indicted by grand jury on murder charge

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with a shooting that claimed a man’s life early this year in Mason County has been indicted by a grand jury, the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

James Hatfield, who’s in his late 20s and from Gallipolis Ferry, is accused of the murder of Jerrad Paul Casey.

The incident happened in early January in the the Ashton area.

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting; more details released

