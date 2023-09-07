One dead in explosion at old sawmill

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after an explosion at a former sawmill in Braxton County, according to the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.

Dispatchers said the explosion happened at the Braxton Lumber company along Salt Mill Road in the Heaters area of Braxton County.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said the site is now used for charcoal processing.

There’s no word on what caused the explosion.

