One dead in explosion at old sawmill

Dispatchers said the explosion happened at the Braxton Lumber company along Salt Mill Road.
Dispatchers said the explosion happened at the Braxton Lumber company along Salt Mill Road.(WSAZ)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died after an explosion at a former sawmill in Braxton County, according to the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.

Dispatchers said the explosion happened at the Braxton Lumber company along Salt Mill Road in the Heaters area of Braxton County.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said the site is now used for charcoal processing.

There’s no word on what caused the explosion.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three killed in double-murder suicide in Fayette County, West Virginia.
Three killed in double murder/suicide
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Juvenile arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats
The crash is under investigation.
Troopers investigating deadly crash
Crews working to clear crash on I-64
I-64 East reopen in Boyd County
WSAZ Investigates | Making adjustments in high-scoring games
WSAZ Investigates | Schools make adjustments to high-scoring football games

Latest News

The 53 W.Va. National Guard members took part in Operation Lone Star.
W.Va. National Guard members return from southern border
The crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. 52 near Kenova in Wayne County.
Man dies in crash, mother and daughter injured
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, September 7th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Trading heat for humidity & showers
First Warning Weather