Police: 49 kids injured after tow truck crashes into school bus head-on

Nearly 50 kids in Pennsylvania suffered minor injuries when a tow truck hit their school bus in...
Nearly 50 kids in Pennsylvania suffered minor injuries when a tow truck hit their school bus in a head-on crash.(WOLF via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (CNN) - Authorities in Pennsylvania say a school bus was involved in a head-on collision with a tow truck on the second day of the school year.

Police said 49 children and two adults were injured in rural Pennsylvania in Wednesday’s crash.

A tow truck collided with the school bus in Bear Creek Township around 8 a.m.

Police believe the 28-year-old driver of the tow truck was suffering a medical issue when his vehicle veered into the lane the bus was in which led to the head-on crash.

The truck driver and the 53-year-old school bus driver suffered moderate injuries.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 49 children onboard the bus were all transported to the hospital. They were headed to their second day of school.

The children’s injuries were described as minor.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three killed in double-murder suicide in Fayette County, West Virginia.
Three killed in double murder/suicide
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Juvenile arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats
The crash is under investigation.
Troopers investigating deadly crash
Crews working to clear crash on I-64
I-64 East reopen in Boyd County
WSAZ Investigates | Making adjustments in high-scoring games
WSAZ Investigates | Making adjustments to high-scoring football games

Latest News

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Protecting yourself from car thefts
Protecting yourself from car thefts
Heavily armed law enforcement officers move along Rt. 52 as the search continues for Danelo...
Fugitive killer eludes Pennsylvania police for eighth day as wary residents keep a watchful eye
Hurricane Lee is expected to rapidly intensify.
Hurricane Lee charges through open Atlantic waters as it approaches northeast Caribbean
WSAZ Investigates | Man jailed 5 years without trial
WSAZ Investigates | Man jailed 5 years without trial