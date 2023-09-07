Team of the Week | East Carter Raiders

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The first day of fall is still a couple weeks away, so it’s fitting the WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy is making its way by summer hotspot Grayson Lake.

Friday night, East Carter built a 21-7 second half cushion at Boyd County, but the Lions battled back and took a one-point lead with under 4 minutes remaining.

Before the drive, East Carter Coach Tim Champlin said he told his players they’d practiced for such situations.

“Just stay calm, execute, do what we do,” Champlin said.

The Raiders put together a drive that chewed up the remainder of the clock. With thirteen seconds left, junior quarterback Quentin Johnson threw a fade to Gabe Roberts, who made the catch in the endzone and secured the 33-28 win.

“When the ball was snapped, I felt like we had a chance,” Champlin said.

“It’s every kid’s dream to make a great play like that,” Johnson said.

“To have that play work out the way it did was great for those kids and our fans and our school and our entire community,” Champlin said.

The late heroics earned the team from Grayson their second win of the year and this week’s trophy.

