Work underway on bridge after inspection failure

Neighbors in one community say they were left stranded with no way to get their vehicles in or out.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Neighbors in one small community say they were left stranded after a bridge failed an inspection.

Floyd County Judge Executive Robbie Williams says the Justell Bridge, which is a state bridge, had a crack in a support pier and was shut down to traffic Friday.

Anybody who wanted to come or go had to do so on foot.

It was incredibly frustrating for the people who live in the dozens of homes in the community.

“We’ve got a lot of sick people,” Justell resident Judy Wood said. “My heart is really bad. What if I have a heart attack? How are we going to get somebody in here?”

One neighbor says barriers that were set up blocking the bridge Friday were removed the same day.

Williams says vehicles are now allowed to cross the bridge as crews work to put a temporary safety measure in place before repairs are made.

Neighbors say the bridge failing inspection is worrisome but the idea of being cut off is even worse.

Williams says they’re working with the state to make sure residents have another way in and out, possibly a new road over the hill, if the bridge has to be shut down again.

