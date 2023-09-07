W.Va. National Guard members return from southern border

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than four dozen West Virginia National Guard service members returned Wednesday night from the Texas border.

The 53 guard members took part in Operation Lone Star.

They participated in the desert area of Eagle Pass, assisting the Texas Military Department with its ongoing border support mission.

Troops witnessed more than 10,000 people trying to illegally cross the border.

Major General Bill Crane with the West Virginia National Guard said, “It’s not just folks from Latin America. They had engaged folks that were from Ukraine, Russia as well. So, you know, the southern border isn’t just folks from South America and down in Latin America to cross the border. It seems to be an entry point for many.”

A ceremony was held Thursday recognizing the efforts of those who served as part of Operation Lone Star.

Another group of the West Virginia National Guard will be going back in late October to fly helicopters.

