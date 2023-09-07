W.Va. National Guard members return from southern border

The 53 W.Va. National Guard members took part in Operation Lone Star.
The 53 W.Va. National Guard members took part in Operation Lone Star.(John Green)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than four dozen West Virginia National Guard service members returned Wednesday night from the Texas border.

The 53 guard members took part in Operation Lone Star.

They participated in the desert area of Eagle Pass, assisting the Texas Military Department with its ongoing border support mission.

Troops witnessed more than 10,000 people trying to illegally cross the border.

Major General Bill Crane with the West Virginia National Guard said, “It’s not just folks from Latin America. They had engaged folks that were from Ukraine, Russia as well. So, you know, the southern border isn’t just folks from South America and down in Latin America to cross the border. It seems to be an entry point for many.”

A ceremony was held Thursday recognizing the efforts of those who served as part of Operation Lone Star.

Another group of the West Virginia National Guard will be going back in late October to fly helicopters.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three killed in double-murder suicide in Fayette County, West Virginia.
Three killed in double murder/suicide
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Juvenile arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats
The crash is under investigation.
Troopers investigating deadly crash
Crews working to clear crash on I-64
I-64 East reopen in Boyd County
WSAZ Investigates | Making adjustments in high-scoring games
WSAZ Investigates | Schools make adjustments to high-scoring football games

Latest News

Dispatchers said the explosion happened at the Braxton Lumber company along Salt Mill Road.
One dead in explosion at old sawmill
The crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. 52 near Kenova in Wayne County.
Man dies in crash, mother and daughter injured
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, September 7th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Trading heat for humidity & showers
First Warning Weather