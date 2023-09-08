Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle

(MGN)
By Kristen Bentley
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while he was on the way to his school bus stop.

Logan County Sheriff deputies say they received a call about the incident about 6:50 a.m.

They say it happened near the intersection of 11th Street and Route 10.

Investigators say when they arrived on scene, they found the boy in the road.

A witness told deputies the boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle turning onto 11th Street from Route 10.

The driver stated they were unable to see the boy in the road and hit him.

The boy was taken to Logan Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was taken to Boone Memorial Hospital. No word on the driver’s condition.

The incident is under investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers said the explosion happened at the Braxton Lumber company along Salt Mill Road.
One hurt in charcoal-making incident at old sawmill
Man arrested in death investigation in Boone County, West Virginia.
Man in custody in death investigation
The crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. 52 near Kenova in Wayne County.
Man dies in crash; mother and daughter injured
The abuse of Moore was captured on security footage inside the jail.
Three former guards sentenced in Boyd County jail death
Neighbors in one community say they were left stranded with no way to get their vehicles in or...
Work underway on bridge after inspection failure

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, September 8th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Commission provides update on Kanawha County flood recovery
Commission gives update on Kanawha County flood recovery
Man in custody in Boone County death investigation
Man in custody in Boone County death investigation
Commission provides update on Kanawha County flood recovery
Commission provides update on Kanawha County flood recovery