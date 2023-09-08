Commission gives update on Kanawha County flood recovery

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than a week since flooding hit parts of Kanawha County, the cleanup remains underway.

On Thursday night, county commissioners gave a progress update and heard from those helping with rebuilding.

“We’re all in a tragic state right now,” one resident said.

The journey to repair and move forward will take time, something Jenny Gannaway, Executive Director for West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, said she has seen firsthand.

“Families have lost everything, or they had a major damage to their home,” Gannaway said. “And the emotional stress that’s on those families is really building up.”

At Thursday’s Kanawha County Commission meeting, commissioners estimate $100,000 in expenses, plus more than 200 tons of debris collected so far.

Commissioner Lance Wheeler says these numbers don’t show the true scope of what needs to be rebuilt.

“That $100,000 of damage is just personal property,” he said. “That’s not talking about the public, you know, the bridges, the roads, the sewers. I mean, we’re looking at something that’s going to cost millions and millions of dollars just to get back to where we were before the flood.”

Gannaway said among their main focuses are the bridges connecting people’s homes to the road, as it’s a cost she says most can’t afford.

“We have 22 bridges here in the county that has been destroyed, completely gone,” she said. “It typically will cost us $30 (thousand) to $40,000 per bridge to replace that bridge.”

To help, the Commission announced $50,000 toward this specific repair.

Both Gannaway and Wheeler, though, are hopeful help will come from FEMA, as well.

“We’ve been going knocking doors, talking to flood victims, taking photos, taking videos, collecting as much evidence as possible to make the case to FEMA that this was a natural disaster and these flood victims deserve federal assistance,” Gannaway said.

Because the cleanup is ongoing, the commission has extended the deadline for picking up flood debris through Sept. 15.

If you live in Kanawha County and were affected by the flooding, you’re asked to contact the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.