Crash involving a camper closes part of I-77

Kanawha County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of I-77 south near Sissonville is shut down after a single vehicle crash.

According to a Metro supervisor, the crash happened at 1:30 Friday afternoon at mile marker 105.

The supervisor told WSAZ that the fast lane going south is shut down.

The vehicle was hauling a camper and ended-up in the median on it’s side.

No word yet on injuries, but the supervisor said no one had been transported at this point.

