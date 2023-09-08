Crash involving a camper closes part of I-77

Part of I-77 south is shut down due to a crash involving a camper.
Part of I-77 south is shut down due to a crash involving a camper.
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Kanawha County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of I-77 south near Sissonville is shut down after a single vehicle crash.

According to a Metro supervisor, the crash happened at 1:30 Friday afternoon at mile marker 105.

The supervisor told WSAZ that the fast lane going south is shut down.

The vehicle was hauling a camper and ended-up in the median on it’s side.

No word yet on injuries, but the supervisor said no one had been transported at this point.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

