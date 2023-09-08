Doug Skaff resigns from W.Va. House of Delegates

By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr. has resigned.
West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader Doug Skaff Jr. has resigned.(WV Legislative Photography)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A member of the West Virginia House of Delegates has resigned.

Del. Doug Skaff, Jr., D-Kanawha (57th District), submitted his resignation on Friday Sept. 8, to Speaker Roger Hanshaw and to the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Skaff was elected state House minority leader in 2020.

Skaff ran for re-election to the West Virginia House of Delegates to represent District 57. He went on to win in the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.

“I would first like to thank all the people who have entrusted me to be their voice and represent them over the years as your delegate,” Skaff said in his resignation letter. “I will cherish those relationships and memories forever, and I feel blessed that I was elected to serve as one of 100 for nearly 11 years. Together, we worked to create new jobs, lower taxes for all, enhance broadband, support our seniors and fix our roads.”

In Skaff’s resignation letter, he states that though his time is ending in the Legislature, serving the people of West Virginia is his calling.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in death investigation in Boone County, West Virginia.
Woman killed in Boone County
Dispatchers said the explosion happened at the Braxton Lumber company along Salt Mill Road.
One hurt in charcoal-making incident at old sawmill
A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while he was on the way to his school bus stop in...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle
The crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. 52 near Kenova in Wayne County.
Man dies in crash; mother and daughter injured
The abuse of Moore was captured on security footage inside the jail.
Three former guards sentenced in Boyd County jail death

Latest News

Woman dies after being hit by train
Woman dies after being hit by train
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
Man dies in early morning crash in Vinton County.
One person dead after crash early Friday morning
Queen of Clean | Natural Cleanser
Queen of Clean | Natural Cleanser