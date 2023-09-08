Fitness Challenge Friday
To most of us, it’s the day before the weekend, however, to Coach Chris… he declares it’s Fitness Challenge Friday!
With football season upon us, Fitness Pro Coach Chris challenge s Martina and Taylor’s recall and reaction with some fun, football sports-specific drills featuring the BlazePod FRX Training.
