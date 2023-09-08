Fitness Challenge Friday

With football season upon us, Coach Chris challenges Taylor and Martina on their recall and reaction with fun, football sports-specific drills.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

To most of us, it’s the day before the weekend, however, to Coach Chris… he declares it’s Fitness Challenge Friday!

With football season upon us, Fitness Pro Coach Chris challenge s Martina and Taylor’s recall and reaction with some fun, football sports-specific drills featuring the BlazePod FRX Training.

For more information, visit Blazepod.com. You can follow Chris on social media @coachchrislane, or email Chris at info@chrislanefitness.com.

