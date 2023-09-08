Former sheriff pleads guilty to theft in office

Pomeroy, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood pleaded guilty Thursday to theft in office.

According to a release from the Ohio Auditor’s Office, he also admitted to withdrawing public funds for his personal use.

The release said Wood pleaded guilty to a single felony count of theft in office and, as part of a plea deal, was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and three years of community control and ordered to make restitution totaling $5,000, which included the money that was stolen.

The Ohio Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit began it’s investigation of Wood in August 2022, after receiving a complaint from the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Prosecutor’s office voiced concern about potential misuse of money from the Law Enforcement Trust Fund.

State investigators confirmed that Wood used ATMs to withdraw cash from the fund at different locations in Ohio and West Virginia.

Wood was scheduled to go to trial on September 18, but changed his plea in the Meigs County Common Pleas Court Thursday afternoon.

If Wood violates the terms of his sentence, it could lead to up to 12 months in jail.

