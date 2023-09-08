Lincoln County High School ready for first game on new football field

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After playing on a grass field for many games, the Lincoln County High School Panthers get to call their stadium home for their first game on their brand new field.

“It means everything to these kids,” Head Coach Brad Likens said. “The first of its kind for Lincoln County, years of renovation now just a play from the end zone. It means a lot to every sport program that participates on this field or will participate on this field everything, we’ve never had a turf field at all in Lincoln County. The field has come a long way since I first saw it back and July, when there was nothing but an open area filled with gravel and construction equipment.”

Now, the new turf has been laid, yard markers are up, and the band is out practicing. The team and the whole community are fired up for Friday night’s game.

“We are blessed to have it out here. I’m happy, happy for the team, and I am just glad we get to come out here and play tonight,” running back and safety Drew Banks said.

The Panthers know it’s first and long, and there is still so much more to come. Likens said they still need a full set of bleachers, a concession stand and a lot more to enhance the fan experience. At this point, the coach and his players can’t wait to run out on their new field for the first time.

“I couldn’t tell you how much I appreciate the people that made this happen. These kids and community members deserve this, and they have deserved something like this for a long time, so I really appreciate it,” Likens said.

The stadium and the football field are still undergoing renovations but people are encouraged to come, bring blankets, bring chairs, and enjoy the game under the Friday night lights.

