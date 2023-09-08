Man in custody in death investigation

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police in Boone County are investigating a death late Thursday night in the Peytona area, and a man is in custody.

Troopers say it is an isolated incident, and a crime scene team is on their way to process the scene. It is located in the 500 block of Middle White Oak Road.

Additional details are unavailable now, but we have a crew at the scene working to get more information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

