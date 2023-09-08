Man in custody in death investigation

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police in Boone County are investigating a death late Thursday night in the Peytona area, and a man is in custody.

Troopers say it is an isolated incident, and a crime scene team is on their way to process the scene. It is located in the 500 block of Middle White Oak Road.

A man is in custody in a death investigation in Boone County, West Virginia. (WSAZ/Matt Lackritz)

Additional details are unavailable now, but we have a crew at the scene working to get more information.

