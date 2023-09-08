More kids using tech

With more tech comes more responsibility... for both the student and the parents.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

A new survey From Recon Analytics shows children start using digital devices around the age of 6.

That’s right – 6!

Stats:

  • By junior high, a majority (75%) of children on a mobile phone.
  1. With another 10% of parents of junior high students planning to buy them this fall.
  • By high school – get this – 93% of students have a smart phone.

Now, we know students are using phones for schoolwork, BUT overwhelmingly students prefer to use laptop computers for that.

  • 28% Preschool or Younger
  • 49% Elementary School
  • 64% Junior High
  • 70% High School

On the flip side, most parents prefer the old-fashioned pencil and paper for learning – and laptops. Not a big fan of the tablet, desktop or phones.

But we all know kids and parents don’t always agree on things. In the end, the Recon survey found most kids use their phones more than parents prefer for school.

Click here to visit AT&T.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in death investigation in Boone County, West Virginia.
Woman killed in Boone County
Dispatchers said the explosion happened at the Braxton Lumber company along Salt Mill Road.
One hurt in charcoal-making incident at old sawmill
The crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. 52 near Kenova in Wayne County.
Man dies in crash; mother and daughter injured
The abuse of Moore was captured on security footage inside the jail.
Three former guards sentenced in Boyd County jail death
Neighbors in one community say they were left stranded with no way to get their vehicles in or...
Work underway on bridge after inspection failure

Latest News

Queen of Clean | Natural Cleanser
Queen of Clean | Natural Cleanser
Food Stylist for 'Sitting in Bars with Cake' on Studio 3
Food stylist for ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ on Studio 3
Part of I-77 south is shut down due to a crash involving a camper.
Crash involving a camper closes part of I-77
Dollar General to introduce new beauty shopping experience
Dollar General to introduce new beauty shopping experience
Tri-State Epoxy
Tri-State Epoxy