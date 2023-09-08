More kids using tech

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

A new survey From Recon Analytics shows children start using digital devices around the age of 6.

That’s right – 6!

Stats:

By junior high, a majority (75%) of children on a mobile phone.

With another 10% of parents of junior high students planning to buy them this fall.

By high school – get this – 93% of students have a smart phone.

Now, we know students are using phones for schoolwork, BUT overwhelmingly students prefer to use laptop computers for that.

28% Preschool or Younger

49% Elementary School

64% Junior High

70% High School

On the flip side, most parents prefer the old-fashioned pencil and paper for learning – and laptops. Not a big fan of the tablet, desktop or phones.

But we all know kids and parents don’t always agree on things. In the end, the Recon survey found most kids use their phones more than parents prefer for school.

Click here to visit AT&T.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.