One person dead after crash early Friday morning

Man dies in early morning crash in Vinton County.

WILKESVILLE, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man has died after crashing early Friday morning.

This happened around 3:30 a.m. on Covered Bridge Road, half a mile north of Minerton Chapel Road, in Wilkesville Township in Vinton County, Ohio.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, James Earl Basil Elkins, 22, of Vinton, Ohio was traveling northeast on TR-8W in his 2009 Ford F-250 pickup truck.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, came back onto the road, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned multiple times before coming to rest on its top.

Elkins was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the crash scene by the Vinton County Corner.

Jacob Levi Ray Taylor, 21, of Gallipolis, Ohio was a passenger in the vehicle.

Taylor, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown into the rear seat of the vehicle as a result of the crash.

He was treated at the crash scene for minor injuries and released.

All motorists are reminded to wear their seat belts on each and every trip and to avoid distractions while operating a motor vehicle.

