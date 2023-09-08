Queen of Clean | Natural Cleanser

For more information, go to QueenofClean.com.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

About this Tip:

This is a natural cleanser that you can make yourself and it’s great to keep around for repeated use.

How to:

  • 1/2 - cup baking soda
  • 1/4 - cup borax
  • 30 - drops of tea tree oil

1. Mix the ingredients together well in a bowl to evenly distribute the tea tree oil

2. You can keep this in a covered container, a repurposed cheese shaker also works well, or a sugar shaker from the dolla store

3. Shake it on and use anywhere you would use cleanser

4. This will not scratch any surface, unlike many cleansers

Warnings & Cautions: Always label containers when making a DIY product at home. You always want to know what’s in the containers. Keep all cleaning products in a locked cabinet and away from children.

Linda Says: Tea tree oil is a wonderful, natural anti-bacterial, disinfecting oil. MONEY SAVER!

Why It Works: The baking soda and borax provide gentle scrubbing and mild abrasion and the tea tree oil disinfects.

For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in death investigation in Boone County, West Virginia.
Woman killed in Boone County
Dispatchers said the explosion happened at the Braxton Lumber company along Salt Mill Road.
One hurt in charcoal-making incident at old sawmill
The crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. 52 near Kenova in Wayne County.
Man dies in crash; mother and daughter injured
The abuse of Moore was captured on security footage inside the jail.
Three former guards sentenced in Boyd County jail death
Neighbors in one community say they were left stranded with no way to get their vehicles in or...
Work underway on bridge after inspection failure

Latest News

Food Stylist for 'Sitting in Bars with Cake' on Studio 3
Food stylist for ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ on Studio 3
Part of I-77 south is shut down due to a crash involving a camper.
Crash involving a camper closes part of I-77
Dollar General to introduce new beauty shopping experience
Dollar General to introduce new beauty shopping experience
Tri-State Epoxy
Tri-State Epoxy