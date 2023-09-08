Queen of Clean | Natural Cleanser
About this Tip:
This is a natural cleanser that you can make yourself and it’s great to keep around for repeated use.
How to:
- 1/2 - cup baking soda
- 1/4 - cup borax
- 30 - drops of tea tree oil
1. Mix the ingredients together well in a bowl to evenly distribute the tea tree oil
2. You can keep this in a covered container, a repurposed cheese shaker also works well, or a sugar shaker from the dolla store
3. Shake it on and use anywhere you would use cleanser
4. This will not scratch any surface, unlike many cleansers
Warnings & Cautions: Always label containers when making a DIY product at home. You always want to know what’s in the containers. Keep all cleaning products in a locked cabinet and away from children.
Linda Says: Tea tree oil is a wonderful, natural anti-bacterial, disinfecting oil. MONEY SAVER!
Why It Works: The baking soda and borax provide gentle scrubbing and mild abrasion and the tea tree oil disinfects.
