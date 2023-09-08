RSV Vaccine available at Marshall Health for pregnant patients

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Pfizer has the first approved U.S. approved maternal vaccine to help protect infants from a disease caused by RVS -- and it’s right at Marshall Health.

RSV is a contagious virus and a common cause of respiratory illness. It is common in people of all ages, but mostly kids. RSV can range from having a small cold to hospitalizations.

This vaccine can can help protect newborns through six months from lower respiratory tract disease and a more severe version caused from RSV.

Dr. Hisham Keblawi, an OB/GYN at Marshall Health, said, “if you look at children by age of two almost all of them will get the RSV infection. Most of them are upper respiratory, most of them are mild.”

This virus is not something to typically worry about, but that’s not always the case.

“Small number can go down to the lungs and cause difficulty breathing and some of them they need to be admitted to the hospital and they need some support and some treatment,” Keblawi said.

A small number can lead to death, as well, and with their being no vaccines for infants, giving the vaccine to the mother seems like the next best option.

“So the idea if a vaccine given to a pregnant mother then their immune system will produce some antibodies to transfer from the placenta to the baby... we know TDAP- which stands for tetanus and pertussis, which is whooping cough, which we give it routinely to protect babies” works as well when given to pregnant women said Keblawi.

The vaccine is just one single injection into the muscle and is for those in their 32nd to 36th week of pregnancy.

Common maternal side effects include pain at the injection site, headache, muscle pain and nausea.

