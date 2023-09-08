Sexual abuse case investigated at business inside mall

Involved a customer
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating an alleged sexual abuse case reported Friday at a business inside Huntington Mall, according to a criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court.

Ziping Ling, 33, of Queens, New York, was arrested and faces a first-degree sexual abuse charge.

According to the complaint, the incident happened at Relax Place, a massage business inside Huntington Mall, and involved an adult female customer.

Details about the incident from the complaint are too graphic to report.

Huntington Mall spokesman Joe Bell released the following statement:

“We decry this kind of activity if it is true. People have to understand we had no knowledge of anything like this. The business in question is like all others; they are individual businesses. We don’t manage small details of what they do. We only ask that they abide by the law.”

Bell also said, if the allegation is true, “it is appalling.”

The Barboursville Police Department is investigating the case.

