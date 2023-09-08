State Fire Marshal investigating cause of fire

Firefighters said there was heavy fire when they arrived at the house on the 1200 block of 26th...
Firefighters said there was heavy fire when they arrived at the house on the 1200 block of 26th Street in Huntington, W.Va.(Jay Melvin)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters say no one was home when a fire broke out at an abandoned house in Huntington.

Chief Greg Fuller told WSAZ there was heavy fire when they arrived on scene on the 1200 block of 26th Street.

He said firefighters did go inside the house to search for any possible victims, but no one was inside.

The state fire marshal was called in to investigate the cause of the fire, due to no utilities hooked up to the home.

Chief Fuller said the house was abandoned and actually on the register to be torn at an upcoming date.

