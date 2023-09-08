Tractor-trailer crash closes I-77 South

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Interstate 77 South are closed Thursday night in the Chesapeake area after a crash involving a tractor-trailer, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. near the 85-mile marker.

Crews from several agencies are on the scene, including the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department, the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and West Virginia State Police.

Injuries are involved, but it’s unknown how serious they are.

