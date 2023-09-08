Tractor-trailer crash closes I-77 South

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of Interstate 77 South are closed Thursday night in the Chesapeake area after a crash involving a tractor-trailer, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. near the 85-mile marker.

Crews from several agencies are on the scene, including the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department, the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority, and West Virginia State Police.

Injuries are involved, but it’s unknown how serious they are.

We’re working to get more information. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three killed in double-murder suicide in Fayette County, West Virginia.
Three killed in double murder/suicide
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Juvenile arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats
The crash is under investigation.
Troopers investigating deadly crash
Crews working to clear crash on I-64
I-64 East reopen in Boyd County
WSAZ Investigates | Making adjustments in high-scoring games
WSAZ Investigates | Making adjustments to high-scoring football games

Latest News

Protecting yourself from car thefts
Protecting yourself from car thefts
WSAZ Investigates | Man jailed 5 years without trial
WSAZ Investigates | Man jailed 5 years without trial
WSAZ Investigates | Man jailed 5 years without trial
WSAZ Investigates | Man jailed 5 years without trial
Changeable weekend ahead
First Warning Forecast