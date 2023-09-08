Two facing sexual assault charges

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people are facing sexual assault charges involving a child after an investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Sheriff Ross Mellinger, Dustin Garnes, 24, and Ashley Crihfield, 23, both of Evans, are charged with second degree sexual assault. Garnes and Crihfield are also charged with conspiracy.

Investigators said the charges stem from an investigation involving a child.

Garnes and Crihfield will appear in Jackson County Magistrate Court for a preliminary hearing in the next 7-10 days.

