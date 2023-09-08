Weekend forecast has its flaws

Murky weekend uses the 70-20-10 rule
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The second weekend of September is here and with it comes news of a murky 2 days ahead. That means way more clouds than sun though showers and thunderstorms will occupy just a small segment of the time. The 70-20-10 rule seems like the best indicator of weekend weather. This refers to 70% of the time having overcast skies with no rain, the sun breaking thru at times for a 20% period and roughly 10% of the time featuring rain.

Now trying to time and place weekend rains is hard since Saturday and Sunday’s rains don’t exist at press time. Still if we take Friday as a litmus test, the showers and storms that did fire gobbled up the late day time slot from 3-6 PM while action earlier in the day and after dark was less prominent. We watched action in the eastern and southern mountains of WV spill slowly toward the Coalfields on Friday evening.

Weekend highs will be held down under the cloud cover, generally in the upper 70s while overnight lows reside in the humid but comfortable mid 60s.

Meanwhile the forecast in Morgantown is for some showers along I-79 north before and after the game. Milan Puskar’s temperatures will be in the 70s during the game with the Dukes of Duquesne. In Greenville NC a hot and humid day will end with a shower or thunderstorm for Herd fans making the road trip into the Tar Heel State.

