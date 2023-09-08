Weekend weather preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The scorched heat of this week tailed off on Thursday. Highs in the 80s were still hot and humid, but way more bearable than the 90s of early week. With the tradeoff from hot to humid, showers and thunderstorms flared in parts of the region. Downpours with thunder and lightning were common in the Coalfields, Southern end of the Kanawha Valley (Marmet and London pools) and the mountains of Wild and Wonderful. Looking ahead, odds favor many people getting a shower and thunderstorm during the weekend ahead. As to when then rain occurs will be a sight specific forecast. After all, until showers blossom on radar, they are non-trackable and hence hard to predict as to when and where they will occur.

Tonight, after evening showers fade, they will leave behind patches of dense fog. Lows will be in the cozy mid-60s. Friday will feature a mixed sky of clouds and sun with a shower or thunder risk in the afternoon-evening. Highs will make the low 80s.

The weekend forecast will feature a slow oozing back in temperatures as highs struggle to get to 80. The plentitude of clouds will show enough wear and tear for some slivers of sunshine. Watch for a shower or thunderstorm to interrupt some outdoor plans with the heat of day favored for rain over the coolness of night, but just barely. So don’t hold your hat on the rain risk being confined to the late day.

Thundering Herd and Mountaineer fans both Morgantown and Greenville are in this murky environment on Saturday which suggests the risk of rain has to be respected. Highs will be muggy in Greenville in the upper 80s, but rather comfy in Morgantown in the upper 70s.

