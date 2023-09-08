Woman dies after being hit by train

By Eric Fossell
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman died Friday after she was struck by a train early that morning in St. Albans, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman was 42 years old and from St. Albans. She was taken to CAMC General Hospital where she died from her injuries. Her name has not been released yet.

Deputies say the incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Rust Street and Riverside Drive.

Investigators say the CSX train was headed west. They also say the railroad engineer blew the locomotive’s horn as the woman attempted to cross the tracks.

The train was traveling about 30 mph and was put into emergency braking mode. CSX personnel provided aid to the victim until EMS crews arrived.

Investigators say it’s not clear why the woman was on the tracks.

