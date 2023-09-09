Firefighters rescue fawn stuck in fence

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters get sent to all kinds of different things. Friday morning, a trio of firefighters responded to a call they had no experience in.

Teays Valley firefighters Lt. Wesley Amores, Lt. Andrew Kirby, and Tyler Jet said to rescue a fawn stuck in a fence, they needed to work together.

“The deer was in between the iron fence posts, and it was stuck,” Amores said. “It had its legs kind of caught underneath the posts.”

For homeowner Jess Bailes, he said not he or his wife knew a baby deer was stuck.

“She had heard a noise outside and she came outside and the fire department was already here,” he said. “They were already tending to the deer.”

After getting permission from the Bailes’, the question became how to save the fawn without hurting it.

So firefighters turned to the jaws of life, which is typically used to pry open car doors in accidents.

“It spread the metal bars apart enough to where we could lift the font up and ou, and it ran off,” Kirby said.

Bailes said he couldn’t be happier with how the firefighters responded.

“They did a great job,” he said. “We should be very appreciative for what they do.”

