Former NBA player Stanley ‘Whitey’ Von Nieda dies at the age of 101

Stanley “Whitey” Von Nieda, who had been the oldest living former NBA player, has died at the...
Stanley “Whitey” Von Nieda, who had been the oldest living former NBA player, has died at the age of 101.(Jon Sullivan)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Stanley “Whitey” Von Nieda, who had been the oldest living former NBA player, has died at the age of 101.

Von Nieda died Wednesday in Elizabethtown.

Von Nieda played a combined 59 games for the Tri-Cities Blackhawks and Baltimore Bullets in 1949-50. The National Basketball Retired Players Association had given him a certificate last year recognizing him as the first former NBA player to reach 100 years of age.

After playing college basketball at Penn State, Von Nieda served in the Army during World War II. He went to paratrooper school and was part of the 17th Airborne Division that took part in the Battle of the Bulge.

When he returned, Von Nieda began playing for Tri-City of the National Basketball League. He ended up in the NBA following the 1949 merger of the NBL and the Basketball Association of America.

During that 1949-50 season, Von Nieda averaged 5.3 points and 2.4 assists. He continued playing semipro basketball after the end of his career and participated in Penn State alumni games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in death investigation in Boone County, West Virginia.
Woman killed in Boone County
A boy is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while he was on the way to his school bus stop in...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle
Dispatchers said the explosion happened at the Braxton Lumber company along Salt Mill Road.
One hurt in charcoal-making incident at old sawmill
The crash happened Wednesday night on U.S. 52 near Kenova in Wayne County.
Man dies in crash; mother and daughter injured
The abuse of Moore was captured on security footage inside the jail.
Three former guards sentenced in Boyd County jail death

Latest News

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Oct....
Judge denies Mark Meadows’ request to move his Georgia election subversion case to federal court
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019....
Auto union rejects wage offers from Detroit companies with strike deadline 6 days away
FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
Number of people missing following devastating Maui wildfires stands at 66, governor says
Two infants have been surrendered in the Lowcountry just 10 days apart under Daniel’s Law.
Two infants surrendered in 10 days under state law, officials say