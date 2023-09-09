Herbert Hoover plays first game in new stadium

It's the beginning of a new era in Elkview.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s the beginning of a new era in Elkview.

After opening the season with two losses on the road, the Herbert Hoover Huskies football team played their first game in their new stadium.

“We’re finally here, so it’s very exciting,” head coach Joey Fields said.

“It’s crazy,” Hoover running back Rocco Frye said. “There’s nothing like it.”

It was a night they’ve been waiting for since the devastating flooding in 2016.

“No one deserves it more than this community, just how they handled going through that,” Fields said.

The special night became that much more memorable with the Huskies inspired play on their new field.

Hoover faced undefeated Nitro on this night to remember and handed the Wildcats their first loss in dominating fashion 42-7.

