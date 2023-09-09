Ironton/Cabell Midland to square off in high school football at MU’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two high school teams are taking their game to the big leagues.

On Saturday, Ironton and Cabell Midland will face off at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Both teams are undefeated so far this season.

The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. They’re expecting a large crowd, so make sure to get there early for tickets.

