Ironton/Cabell Midland to square off in high school football at MU’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Two high school teams are taking their game to the big leagues at Marshall University's Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two high school teams are taking their game to the big leagues.

On Saturday, Ironton and Cabell Midland will face off at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Both teams are undefeated so far this season.

The game is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. They’re expecting a large crowd, so make sure to get there early for tickets.

