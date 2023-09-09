Kanawha Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for breaking and entering suspect(s)

Kanawha Co. Sheriff's office is asking anyone with footage to please come forward. (Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)

TORNADO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect(s) involved in breaking and entering a vehicle.

According to a media release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, officials were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning in the 100 block of Bel Air Drive, after a victim discovered their vehicle had been broken into.

The victim told dispatchers that they came outside to find his car door open and items inside the vehicle were stolen.

Officials located evidence that another vehicle in the area had broken into, and the suspect(s) had attempted to gain entry to a residence.

Deputies are working with victims to determine all the items stolen; however, they do believe the suspect(s) could have been in a vehicle and drove through some neighboring yards.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and some stolen property was tracked and located at the 8700 block of Coal River Road.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking that if you have any additional footage in the area, to please come forward.

Deputies are working to identify the suspect(s).

If you have any information, please contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

