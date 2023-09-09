Kentucky State Police investigate a two-vehicle fatal crash

By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, KY (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post was made aware of a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened at approximately 11:23 a.m. on September 7, 2023.

The crash happened on U.S. 23 in Pikeville.

Upon arrival and through investigation, troopers discovered that 30-year-old Shawn McGinnis of Tomahawk was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado when his vehicle collided with the rear of a 1993 Ford Ranger, operated by 66-year-old Herman Coleman of Pikeville.

Coleman was pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Detective Mark Branham.

