Man considered armed and dangerous wanted

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ironton Police Department is looking for a man named David Maynard.

Police say a murder warrant has been issued for Maynard.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say he may be driving a white 2000 Ford Ranger with Ohio Plates J-M-R-8-2-3-0.

The vehicle has aftermarket LED lighting on the front.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 911 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

