Scattered showers, storms this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An unsettled pattern is in place this weekend as a front has stalled out to the east, sending copious amounts of moisture into the region. This leads to the opportunity for scattered showers and storms both days, though plenty of dry time will also be had. The main problem with these storms is how slow-moving they will be, resulting in high water. Unsettled weather continues through the middle of the upcoming week before an early taste of fall settles in.

Saturday morning starts with clouds, patchy fog, and a few showers moving from south to north across southeastern Kentucky and southern and eastern West Virginia. There have also been slow-moving showers with heavy rain across parts of Greenup County, Kentucky and Scioto County, Ohio that have led to local high water.

The remainder of Saturday morning sees breaks in the clouds with temperatures rising to the low 70s by midday. Isolated showers remain possible.

Saturday afternoon sees a partly cloudy sky with new scattered showers and storms popping up. Localized slow-moving downpours are possible. High temperatures rise to around 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms linger through sunset Saturday evening, then fade overnight. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s with patchy fog.

Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky with another round of scattered showers and storms. Local high water is again possible with slow-moving downpours. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with just an isolated shower possible. High temperatures reach the low 80s.

Showers and a few storms are likely on Tuesday as high temperatures rise to around 80 degrees.

A few showers linger into Wednesday morning before sunshine increases throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

An early taste of fall arrives on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Low temperatures could even drop into the 40s for the first time this season on Thursday morning!

