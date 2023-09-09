Scattered storms again on Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Showers and storms favored southern and eastern parts of the region on Saturday and produced locally heavy rainfall. Another round of storms develops on Sunday and will once again favor West Virginia and eastern Kentucky. Slow-moving downpours may lead to high water in spots. By Monday, rain chances are rather limited before another system brings widespread showers and a few storms on Tuesday. However, behind this system will be a nice early taste of fall to finish out the work week.

Scattered showers and storms continue through midnight Saturday evening, then fade overnight. Local high water is possible given the slow-moving nature of these downpours. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s overnight. Patchy fog is expected.

Sunday sees a partly cloudy sky with another round of scattered showers and storms. Local high water is again possible with slow-moving downpours. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with just an isolated shower, mainly across eastern parts of West Virginia. High temperatures reach the low 80s.

Showers and a few storms are likely on Tuesday as high temperatures rise to around 80 degrees.

A few showers linger into Wednesday morning before sunshine increases throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

An early taste of fall arrives on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Low temperatures could even drop into the 40s for the first time this season on Thursday morning!

Saturday will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. High temperatures climb to the upper 70s.

