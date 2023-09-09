West Virginia’s First medical adult day care center set to open

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is a new option for local seniors in need of additional care and supervision.

On Friday, Tri-State Lifecare’s Adult Day cut the ribbon on their new center. It is the first medical adult day center in the state of West Virginia.

The center is located in a newly renovated 5,000 square foot space, off the Fifth Street exit in Huntington. Some of the services include skilled nursing care, medical services, assistance with personal care needs and much-needed social interaction.

“It also gives dignity and worth to their parent or loved one to come in and get therapy to eat together and to have some sort of, because loneliness is a big issue with aging,” said U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia.

The staff consists of a certified activities coordinator, nurses and direct care aides.

The center will also provide services to patients in Kentucky and Ohio, and Melanie Hall with Hospice of Huntington says it’s much needed for this area.

“It is widely used across the United States. We are a state with one of the highest numbers of aging citizens, and we need to be at the forefront and offer all we can,” Hall said.

The facility hopes to officially open its doors to patients in the next couple of weeks.

The cost of services can be paid for by private pay, long-term care insurance, VA benefits or Medicaid.

The out-of-pocket base cost is $45 for half a day or $90 for a full day. The center will be able to accommodate around two dozen patients.

The centers hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 304-399-0225 or tap on this link.

