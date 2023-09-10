Decent weather to start work week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The stalled out front responsible for a few days of scattered rain, especially in the mountains, gets kicked out on Monday, leading to drier and more comfortable weather for the start of the work week. A cold front is then set to cross on Tuesday, but this will be quick to move through, so the chance for rain is largely confined to Tuesday through Wednesday morning. After that, a very nice stretch of weather is in store with an early taste of fall.

Scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms are expected through midnight Sunday. Local high water is possible with slow-moving downpours, primarily in central and eastern West Virginia.

Activity fades overnight under a partly cloudy sky. Patchy fog will develop. Low temperatures fall to the low 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy and dry. High temperatures reach the low 80s.

Scattered showers and a few storms are likely on Tuesday as high temperatures rise to around 80 degrees.

A few showers linger into Wednesday morning before sunshine increases throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

An early taste of fall arrives on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Low temperatures could even drop into the 40s for the first time this season on Thursday morning!

Sunshine continues through the weekend as it looks like rain will track farther south. High temperatures reach the upper 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.

