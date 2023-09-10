Hundreds visit EKY for battle reenactment

Battle of Middle Creek
Battle of Middle Creek(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson and Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people from across the region came to Floyd County to learn about and reenact the Battle of Middle Creek.

The battle was originally fought during the American Civil War on January 10, 1862.

More than 160 years later, people had the chance to participate in different events regarding the battle.

Patrick Davis, President of the Friends of Middle Creek, said he wants people to learn about the history of the battle because of its importance.

“And what we’re doing here is, we’re trying to present history in a historically accurate way, and we’re trying to make sure people are connected to their actual history through the battlefield,” Davis explained.

He added the reenactment allows people to be connected to the battle.

“It’s important to have something tangible, something that people can hold onto and say, ‘This is what happened here and this is what the experience was,’” Davis said.

Davis added the group is still trying to increase attendance to pre-pandemic levels.

