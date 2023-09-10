Knights tame Tigers

By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first ever high school football game at Edwards Stadium was a hit where over 7,000 people watched Cabell Midland beat Ironton 35-21. WVU recruit Curtis Jones Jr. scored twice in the first half off some Tiger turnovers as they improve to 3-0 on the year and Ironton is now 4-1.

Here are the first half highlights from Marshall’s Edwards Stadium.

