Knights tame Tigers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first ever high school football game at Edwards Stadium was a hit where over 7,000 people watched Cabell Midland beat Ironton 35-21. WVU recruit Curtis Jones Jr. scored twice in the first half off some Tiger turnovers as they improve to 3-0 on the year and Ironton is now 4-1.

