Search underway for missing child

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing child.

Mason County Sheriff’s Office said a search for a missing boy who goes by the name of Wyatt is ongoing.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the boy was with his father on an ATV before the two got separated.

State Police used a K-9 to search the area.

Point Pleasant Fire Department said first responders were searching for the boy in the Two Mile, Salt Creek area of Huntington Road.

If you spot him, first responders encourage you to call 911.

