Suspect dead after hostage situation

David Maynard is a suspect in a murder investgation, according to Ironton Police.
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Speedway in Ceredo, WV where police arrived late Saturday night.
The Speedway in Ceredo, WV where police arrived late Saturday night.(Matt Lackritz)

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several troopers from the Huntington and Wayne detachments were assisting the Kenova Police Department with locating a suspect who was wanted for committing a murder in Ironton, Ohio late Saturday night.

David Maynard, 54, of Ironton, Ohio, is also suspected of being involved with multiple felony offenses in Kentucky.

Officers were unsuccessful in locating Maynard during the search.

WVSP Sergeant Pennington stopped at the Ceredo Speedway and recognized and observed Maynard standing behind the counter with the clerk.

Maynard pointed a pistol at Sgt. Pennington while he was outside of the store and a hostage situation followed.

Area Law Enforcement responded along with a State Police Special Response Team.

A hostage negotiator also responded and began negotiations with Maynard which resulted in two of the three hostages being released.

Maynard then requested a blanket for the third blanket to be placed at the front door.

Maynard then exited the door and engaged the Special Response Team members, resulting in shots being fired.

Medical officials rendered aid to Maynard and then transported him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident and the third hostage was secure and safe.

Wayne County ME Juanita Wilson responded to the hospital.

This investigation remains ongoing and active.

To look at previous coverage, click here.

