WVU beats Dukes in home opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A lightning delay couldn’t delay the inevitable at West Virginia pulled away from Duquesne Saturday night by a final of 56-17. Garrett Greene threw four touchdowns and three of those went to Hudson Clement as the Mountaineers improve to 1-1 on the year. The Dukes managed just three yards rushing as WVU next plays at home against Pitt in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl.

