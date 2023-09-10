WVU beats Dukes in home opener

Mountaineers improve to 1-1 and host Pitt next Saturday
By Jim Treacy
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A lightning delay couldn’t delay the inevitable at West Virginia pulled away from Duquesne Saturday night by a final of 56-17. Garrett Greene threw four touchdowns and three of those went to Hudson Clement as the Mountaineers improve to 1-1 on the year. The Dukes managed just three yards rushing as WVU next plays at home against Pitt in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl.

Here are the highlights from the game.

