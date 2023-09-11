4-year-old boy drowns in pool at birthday party, police say

By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a 4-year-old Tennessee boy died in an accidental drowning after he got into a swimming pool during a birthday party.

Police say the 4-year-old boy was at the Saturday evening party with family members in the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, WSMV reports. He climbed up the stairs to a porch with a connected pool and entered the water, unnoticed by others, according to police.

A guest eventually saw the boy underwater and pulled him from the pool. He was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, where he died.

As of now, it doesn’t appear that charges will be filed in the case.

