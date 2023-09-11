Bond raised for man charged in pit bull attack

Zachary Atkinson’s bond was raised from $5,000 to $50,000 after a hearing before Kanawha County...
Zachary Atkinson’s bond was raised from $5,000 to $50,000 after a hearing before Kanawha County Magistrate Brent Hall Monday afternoon.(WSAZ)
By Blake Whitener
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Bond has been raised for a man who was charged with malicious assault after a woman was attacked by two pit bull terriers at the command of their owner.

Zachary Atkinson’s bond was raised from $5,000 to $50,000 after a hearing before Kanawha County Magistrate Brent Hall Monday afternoon.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to Hideaway Court in Cabin Creek around 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 and found the victim with wounds to her neck, face and ribcage.

She told deputies she was about to walk home from a friend’s house when Atkinson called to the victim, who was an old friend of his.

The victim then told deputies Atkinson became increasingly angry about a debt, then after the group turned on Hideaway Court, Atkinson apparently encouraged his dogs to attack the victim while he also attacked.

He was arrested shortly after.

Magistrate Hall also ordered Atkinson to rehome the dogs and not have contact with the victim.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason County Sheriff's Office said a search for a missing boy who goes by the name of Wyatt is...
Missing child found
David Maynard
Suspect dead following hostage situation
David Maynard is a suspect in a murder investgation, according to Ironton Police.
Suspect dead after hostage situation
David Maynard is a suspect wanted in connection with a murder investigation, according to...
Multi-state search underway for murder suspect
Jonathan Smith was arrested on assualt charges, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.
One person hurt after shooting

Latest News

Marshall will host a huge football and soccer match that day.
Double dose of Herd sports coming September 23rd
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
WSAZ's Martina Bills speaks with a Valley Health physician about the latest guidelines for flu...
Journey Through Parenthood | Flu shots and updated COVID-19 vaccines
A witness told deputies Artist was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by the vehicle.
Name released of boy hit and killed near bus stop