Cybersecurity ‘issue’ prompts computer shutdowns at MGM Resorts properties across US

FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A...
FILE - The Las Vegas Monorail passes by MGM Grand, April, 27, 2006, in Las Vegas. A “cybersecurity issue” led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S., a company official reported Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A “cybersecurity issue” led to the shutdown of some casino and hotel computer systems at MGM Resorts International properties across the U.S., a company official reported Monday.

The incident began Sunday and the extent of its effect on reservation systems and casino floors in Las Vegas and states including Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Ohio was not immediately known, company spokesman Brian Ahern said.

“MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company’s systems,” the company said in a statement that pointed to an investigation involving external cybersecurity experts and notifications to law enforcement agencies.

The nature of the issue was not described, but the statement said efforts to protect data included “shutting down certain systems.” It said the investigation was continuing.

A post on the company website said the site was down. It listed telephone numbers to reach the reservation system and properties.

A post on the company’s BetMGM website in Nevada acknowledged that some customers were unable to log on.

The company has tens of thousands of hotel rooms in Las Vegas at properties including the MGM Grand, Bellagio, Cosmopolitan, Aria, New York-New York, Park MGM, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay and Delano.

It also operates properties in China and Macau.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason County Sheriff's Office said a search for a missing boy who goes by the name of Wyatt is...
Missing child found
David Maynard
Suspect dead following hostage situation
David Maynard is a suspect in a murder investgation, according to Ironton Police.
Suspect dead after hostage situation
David Maynard is a suspect wanted in connection with a murder investigation, according to...
Multi-state search underway for murder suspect
Jonathan Smith was arrested on assualt charges, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.
One person hurt after shooting

Latest News

FILE - The ESPN logo is seen prior to an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and...
Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener
According to authorities, the 2-month-old boy and 1-year-old girl were last seen in Lake Worth,...
Amber Alert for 2-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl issued by Florida authorities
Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
LIVE: President Biden gives remarks on 9/11 anniversary
Zachary Atkinson’s bond was raised from $5,000 to $50,000 after a hearing before Kanawha County...
Bond raised for man charged in pit bull attack
Pros and cons of co-signing a loan
Pros and cons of co-signing a loan