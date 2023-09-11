Double dose of Herd sports coming September 23rd

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It will be a busy Saturday of Marshall sports on September 23rd. The school announced Monday afternoon that the football game with Virginia Tech will be a noon kickoff and will be shown on ESPN2. Later that evening, the 2nd ranked Herd soccer team will host #6 UCF at 7:15 p.m.

“It’s always an awesome opportunity to showcase Marshall University on national television via ESPN’s family of networks to almost 90 million homes,” Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears said. “I love how much this community cares about our athletic programs and that is reflected with our football game being picked up by ESPN2. Let’s show the rest of the country an unbelievable gameday environment with knowledgeable, proud and respectful fans.”

“We need to embrace our brand recognition and honor the Noon time slot,” Spears said. “Yes, the game is sold out, but let’s prioritize being there at kickoff and then honoring the ‘Stripe The Joan’ initiative while showcasing how special and welcoming that Thundering Herd fans are and showing the nation how connected the City of Huntington is to Marshall University and vice versa.”

