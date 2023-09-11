Flood victims turn temporary housing unit into new home

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WSAZ) - “And she said ‘are ya’ll alright?’ and I said ‘no, we have no where to go...’ ‘she said ‘yes you do’ I said ‘where?’ she said ‘the lodge is helping people like you and you get a room and you can stay in it, and we’ll bring you lunch to you if your coming we’ll take care of you, if you need anything let me know,” Karen Spears said.

This conversation changed Karen Spears life. After the flood last year, her and so many people lost their homes.

Spears and her husband Cornelius moved around from place to place. They stayed at the lodge after staying in a camper with Cornelius’s mom.

They finally made their way to temporary housing provided by FEMA, and with the help of their community, they were able to become home owners.

One community member is Shawn Slone, a Minister and Elder with Prestonsburg Church of Christ.

“He said ‘Karen you have a letter stating how much you’ve been given for this trailer’ and I said ‘yes I do’ he said ‘I’m going to come over and get a copy’ and he got a copy and the next thing you know he brought the money and it was just like a big relief... cause he ran to get the mattress and stuff he said ‘Karen don’t you give up.’ That’s what he said ‘don’t give up give me a hug. And he brought the check over and he said ‘we’re not strangers anymore- we’re family,’” Karen Spears said.

The Spears’ have a new family and new friends. FEMA said they would be checking in on them for a long time.

FEMA says residents in their manufactured housing units will be receiving a letter in the mail that serves as an offer to buy the home, but the offer is only available for a limited time.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.